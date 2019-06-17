Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have long been over but the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Khloe's breakdown regarding the cheating scandal in a whole new way. The teaser for the upcoming episode reveals the private expressions had my Khloe when she found out the devasting news that her family friend, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with her boyfriend.

"I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was," Khloe said in the clip, adding: "It just sucks it has to be so public."

Khloe has previously discussed her feelings towards Tristan since the dramatic scandal, detailing how her daughter True is all that matters. “I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she expressed. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”



Star Max/GC Images

Khloe recently hopped on Instagram to shame Tristan for cheating on his baby mother, Jordan Craig. "Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way," she ended her rant - read it in full here.