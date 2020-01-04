Good news for fans of Jordan Peele and watching Nazis get served: the highly anticipated action-thriller series, Hunters, produced by Peele's company, Monkeypaw Productions, will officially be available for streaming on February 21st on Amazon Prime. The series, which is set in New York City in the 1970s, follows a group of skilled "hunters" who set out on a quest to take down a massive string of undercover Nazis residing in America who plan to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The premise of the series, which was originally titled The Hunt, is based on true events that occurred in 1977. Along with the release date, Amazon Prime dropped the official trailer, which gives viewers a better idea of what to expect.

Veteran actor Al Pacino is the series lead, playing a Holocaust survivor named Meyer Offerman. His character co-founded the vigilante hunting squad before the events of the series take place, alongside the late grandmother of Logan Lerman's character, Jonah Heidelbaum. The "Psycho Killer"-featured trailer introduces us to each hunter, including a lock-picker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise, and two weapons experts. Along with Pacino and Lerman, the main cast includes Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, and Lena Olin.