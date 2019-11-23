Jordan Peele has got another anticipated project on the way courtesy of his Monkeypaw Productions as well as Sonar Entertainment. The famed director has already shown us what his mind is capable of bringing to the screen with his beloved films Us and Get Out and now Jordan's latest flick, Hunters, will stream on Amazon.



The latest trailer has arrived today and the premise is based on true events from 1977 in New York City. A group of Nazi hunters learn that hundreds of escaped Nazis are residing in America and they band together for "a bloody quest for revenge and justice" that leads to another discovery. Hunters will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and stars Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor and more.

“There comes a time where we all must choose between the light and the darkness. But when there’s great darkness in this world, perhaps a choice is made for us,” Al Pacino monologues in the trailer, as seen below. “For eons, people like us have been degraded and exterminated, but no more. There is evil among us and you must remember, this evil starts with but a spot inside of them. Then it grows to a stain. Then it becomes a scourge. And we can’t know such evil until it strikes. So the time to act is now before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed. This is not murder. This is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt.”

