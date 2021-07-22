Key and Peele star-turned-accomplished-director Jordan Peele has revealed the title, poster, main cast and release date for his upcoming film titled Nope. According to the film poster, it will be another horror film in the vein of Us and Get Out and is slated for release in theaters on July 22, 2022.

The confirmed cast so far appears in bold at the bottom of the poster, with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya returning in the leading role, actress Keke Palmer and Minari star Steven Yeun rounding out the confirmed cast. Both Kaluuya and Yeun received Best Actor Oscar nominations for those films at the Academy Awards.

The film poster shows a visual of a mountain scenery with a cloudy background tinted in dark blue, with a distinct, smaller cloud hovering over a nearby mountain town, indicating a looming danger to the residents of that area. As his previous two films have dealt with complicated race issues as it pertains to Black individuals in America and laying them subtly under the confines and tones of the horror film genre, it could be assumed that he'll touch on similar issues again with Nope. The poster signifies that the film could possibly be more about environmental issues with the cloud in the poster serving as a looming threat.

A former sketch comedian and writer, Jordan Peele has taken his talents to the big screen in somewhat of a surprising manner, directing films solely in the horror genre so far. Though, Get Out and Us have featured moments of smart social and race humor that have eased the tensions in his majority suspenseful films. He has received multiple Oscar nominations for his work on Get Out, including nods for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. Time will tell if Nope can create buzz in the awards circuit next year.

Check out the first poster for Nope below and let us know what you're expecting from Jordan Peele's latest effort.