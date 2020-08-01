Issa Rae and Jordan Peele are two of the hottest names in entertainment and now they are teaming up. Deadline reports that the duo will join forces for a sci-fi flick called Sinkhole.

The film, which will be backed by Universal, is described by Deadline as, "a thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity." The plot focuses on a story written by Leyna Krow. It is about a family that moves into their dream home despite a glaring sinkhole in the backyard. The sinkhole happens to be magical though, and can fix broken things. But what happens when that broken thing is a human?

Universal scooped up the movie in a seven figure deal after ten other studios tried to outbid them. Krow is executive producing alongside Alex Davis-Lawrence. A film shooting schedule has yet to be released. While Peele is listed as a producer within his deal with Universal through his Monkeypaw Productions, many expect him to direct as well. So far, the five-year deal between Universal and Peele has given us Get Out and Us. Meanwhile, Issa Rae's Insecure earned eight Emmy nominations this past week, making her one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood.