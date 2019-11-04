mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jonah Cruzz Checks In With "Stay Down" EP

Milca P.
November 03, 2019 20:18
Stay Down
Jonah Cruzz

Jonah Cruzz delivers sound advice.


Atlanta-bred emcee Jonah Cruzz has returned to drop off a new EP in the form of his Stay Down EP, a wintertime delivery that Cruzz describes as motivation for getting to the bag this season.

"This project is to motivate everybody to get money and stay consistent at whatever you doing in life," he penned in an Instagram caption. "So get ugly this winter 🥶 and get you some money 💰 so u can shine forever ♾ . And remember never stop dreaming."

Get into Stay Down below and be sure to revisit the rapper's Southern Drawl EP, released earlier this year, while you're at it.

 

