Following Daniel Cormier's TKO loss to Stipe Miocic last night, Jon Jones began throwing shade at his oldest adversary. IN lieu of taking the fight right to Cormier's doorstep, Jones went about "slighting" his two-time opponent, by stating that Stipe Mioici, and not Cormier, ranks as the greatest heavyweight of all time. A circular argument, maybe, but one that doesn't affect Jon Jones, whose body of work was cemented in the lower regions of the Light Heavyweight division.

Yet, if Jon Jones were ever to do battle, it would have to be Heavyweight, because Cormier isn't exactly reeling back the years, or in Light Heavyweight shape anymore. But that doesn't seem to be the end-game here, as Jones seems more focused on updating the P4P (pound for pound) index than proposing a 2nd rematch with Cormier. Peep the Tweet and the credentials.

As a consequence of Jon Jones spiteful Twitter activity, MMA fans have spent much of the afternoon tabling their P4P rankings, with names like Tony Ferguson, Stipe Miocic, Khabib Nurmagomedov forming a popular trident. Miocic for his part will be grinning, from ear to ear, regardless where he places on the pound-for-pound rankings, as Heavyweight Gold is once again his to behold.

[Via]