Daniel Cormier
- SportsDana White Reveals If Daniel Cormier Will Replace Him As UFC PresidentDana White still isn't anywhere close to retiring.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Goes In-Depth On Tyron Woodley's Jake Paul TattooDaniel Cormier also gave a breakdown of Woodley and Paul's upcoming rematch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Displays Questionable Footwork As A Wide ReceiverIt's clear why Daniel Cormier never tried to make it in football.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Speaks Out On Accusations That He's BiasedDaniel Cormier was accused by Justin Gaethje of being a hype man for Islam Makhachev.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Addresses Jon Jones' Recent ArrestEx-UFC fighter Daniel Cormier addresses recent allegations surrounding Jon Jones via his personal YouTube channel. By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsJake Paul Claims Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, & More As His SonsJake Paul is using Father's Day as a way to throw shots at his biggest foes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Accepts Kamaru Usman's Indirect ChallengeKamaru Usman has since responded on Twitter, telling Jake Paul to "stay on that side."By Azure Johnson
- SportsDaniel Cormier Reveals What He Would Do To Jake PaulDaniel Cormier is sick of Jake Paul's disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Confronts Jake Paul At UFC 261Daniel Cormier wasn't a fan of Jake Paul's disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Claims He Can Beat "The F*ck" Out Of Daniel CormierJake Paul has been stirring up drama with some of MMA's finest.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFive Guys Mike Tyson Should Fight NextIf Mike Tyson is looking for potential opponents, the boxing legend has plenty of options to choose from.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Pens Emotional Farewell To The UFCDaniel Cormier is calling it a career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Calls It A Career After Loss To Stipe MiocicDaniel Cormier also went to the hospital following the fight after being left partially blind by an eye poke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsThe Top 10 Active UFC Fighters TodayAs we look forward to 2020's sure to be stacked MMA calendar, it's time to rundown the top UFC fighters competing in the organization today. By Robert Blair