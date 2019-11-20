Joker has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The release of the film has prompted demand for a sequel which appeared to be confirmed yesterday. However, that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

THR reported that Phillips' had not only signed on for a sequel to Joker but also to oversee another DC Character origin story. Deadline has now confirmed that it is not true. Phillips never had a meeting with Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich to discuss the origin stories. They also report that Phillips never had any intention of exploring other DC Characters backstories.

So it looks like we won't see a sequel to Joker anytime soon. Apparently, Phillips and his co-writer Scott Silver haven't even drafted a sequel to the film nor have they made a deal about it. Perhaps it'll happen in the future.

Joker hasn't been as well-received by critics necessarily but it has proven to be one of the most profitable comic book films of all time. The film originally had a budget of $62.5M but managed to pass one billion in the box office this past weekend. It made history with its feat as the first R-rated film to hit a billion worldwide without being released in China. Needless to say, if there is a sequel, it'll have high expectations to meet.