Singer JoJo has been on a strong campaign to return to the spotlight lately. Most recently, the songstress nabbed a Grammy for her work on PJ Morton's "Say So" track for Best R&B Song at this year's ceremony. Now, she's returned to share her intent to deliver on brand-new album this spring.

In a statement, Jojo explains that her Good To Know studio album will be a product of all she's learned and absorbed over the years.

“Every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is — it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We're all constantly living and learning and that’s what makes this life fun.”

With the new album, JoJo also revealed an accompanying tour that will find her kicking off in Seattle on April 21 and ending things on May 30 in Minneapolis. August will resume the European leg of her run as she heads to Dublin on August 31st and wraps up in Sweden on September 25th.