Joji Unleashes His Beautiful New Album "Nectar" Featuring Diplo, Lil Yachty, & More

Joji has been teasing the release of his new album Nectar for several weeks, making the pre-order available for the last month, including the stellar tracks released prior to the project. "Gimme Love" was an instant favorite for many, who ran off with the song and made it viral on social media.

Finally, the entire album is out now and it absolutely does not disappoint, making for nearly an hour of great pop music, blended with R&B, hip-hop, and other genres.

Nectar features guest appearances from Diplo, Lil Yachty, Omar Apollo, BENEE, Yves Tumor, and others.

Production was handled by BÄkon, Clams Casino, West1ne, Joji himself, and many more.

Listen to the brand new album below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Ew

2. MODUS

3. Tick Tock

4. Daylight (feat. Diplo)

5. Upgrade

6. Gimme Love

7. Run

8. Sanctuary

9. High Hopes (feat. Omar Apollo)

10. NITROUS

11. Pretty Boy (feat. Lil Yachty)

12. Normal People (feat. rei brown)

13. Afterthought (feat. BENEE)

14. Mr. Hollywood

15. 777

16. Reanimator (feat. Yves Tumor)

17. Like You Do

18. Your Man