While he probably won't agree with you, Johnny Manziel sure does take a lot of L's. He started off as a stud at Texas Tech and immediately became an NFL draft bust as his career with the Cleveland Browns reached a screeching halt. Manziel then had a failed career in the Canadian Football League and played all of two weeks in the AAF before it ended up shutting down in embarrassing fashion. In the midst of all of this, Manziel's wife Bre Tiesi announced that she was splitting up with him as "vows were broken."

Tiesi recently celebrated her 28th birthday party in style at the Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles and was pictured with Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who was once dating Kendall Jenner. The photos of the two come courtesy of the Daily Mail and can be found here.

When Tiesi announced her split from Manziel, she delved deep into her own Instagram comments where she shot back at the haters who were implying that she was a gold digger. "U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken f*** money and f*** u and every other loser on here," Tiesi told one commenter.

Tiesi checked another person in her comments, saying "Maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life."

Now that Tiesi has moved on, Manziel will have to focus his attention on the XFL as it's the only league left that he hasn't played in. Probably because the league only starts in 2020.