Just months removed from winning his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is set to direct his first feature-length film in 25 years. The project will follow the life of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani and will be produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

According to Variety, a release for the film states that Modigliani, “long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend.”



Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp wrote in a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Navidi added: “This project has been very close to Al’s heart. Al introduced me to the play Modigliani many years ago and I instantly fell in love with it. This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen.”

Depp has not acted since appearing in the 2020 independent film, Minamata, in which he played war photographer W. Eugene Smith. In the time since, he's been booted from Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The last time that Depp directed a film was in 1997 with The Brave, which was so critically panned that it never made it to theaters.

In addition to directing the new Modigliani movie, Depp will be playing King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film Jeanne du Barry.

[Via]