Nike confirms "Fuchsia" LeBron Icon for September 14 release.
Nike has today announced that the John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon "Fuchsia" colorway will be releasing via Nike.com on September 14 (10am ET), for the retail price of $250.
The special edition kicks, which LeBron recently laced up at the Big3 Championship, will initially launch on September 13 through Elliott's website.
The John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon features a stretch-woven upper equipped with semi-translucent paneling and an eye-catching striped design throughout. The kicks are also grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8. Additional details include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.
In addition to the Fuchsia colorway, an all-white version will also be available on September 13 and September 14. A "Parachute Beige" joint is slated to drop on October 9.
