Nike has today announced that the John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon "Fuchsia" colorway will be releasing via Nike.com on September 14 (10am ET), for the retail price of $250.

The special edition kicks, which LeBron recently laced up at the Big3 Championship, will initially launch on September 13 through Elliott's website.

The John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon features a stretch-woven upper equipped with semi-translucent paneling and an eye-catching striped design throughout. The kicks are also grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8. Additional details include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

In addition to the Fuchsia colorway, an all-white version will also be available on September 13 and September 14. A "Parachute Beige" joint is slated to drop on October 9.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the Fuchsia pair.

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Fuchsia/Nike