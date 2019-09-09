John Elliott and Nike have three all-new LeBron Icon colorways set to release in the coming weeks, including a pristine "Summit White" rendition.

The kicks, priced at $250, will be releasing on Elliott's website on September 13, followed by a wider release at Nike.com and select Nike retailers on September 14.

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike

The John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon features a stretch-woven upper equipped with semi-translucent paneling and an eye-catching striped design throughout. The kicks are also grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8. Additional details include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

In addition to the "Summit White" colorway, the pink iteration that LeBron James recently debuted will also be available on September 13 and September 14. A "Parachute Beige" joint is slated to drop on October 9.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the all-whites.

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike

John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Summit White/Nike