The John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon will return to retailers in the coming weeks in a few different colorways, including the pink rendition that LeBron James recently rocked at the Big3 championship.

That colorway, as well as a pristine all-white version, will be releasing via John Elliott’s online shop on September 13, with a wider release on Nike.com on September 14. Both pairs will retail for $250.

The John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon features a stretch-woven upper equipped with semi-translucent paneling and an eye-catching striped design throughout. The kicks are also grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8. Additional details include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.

In addition to the white and pink colorways, John Elliott has announced that the "Parachute Beige" colorway will be launching on October 9. Scroll down for a look at all three.

Harry How/BIG3 via Getty Images