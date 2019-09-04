"Parachute Beige" LeBron Icon on tap for October 9.
Menswear designer John Elliott and Nike are reportedly prepared to release multiple new colorways of the Nike LeBron Icon over the coming weeks, including a Fall-ready "Parachute Beige" colorway.
Elliott first debuted the special edition colorway during his Fall/Winter 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week in February, but it now appears the kicks are finally slated to release on October 9 for the retail price of $250.
John Elliott Nike LeBron Icon Parachute Beige/SneakerNews
The upcoming Nike LeBron Icon features a beige translucent upper, accompanied by an eye-catching, striped pattern throughout and a premium suede on the ankle collar and heel tab. The kicks, grounded by a full-length Air Max unit as seen on the Nike LeBron 8, also include a small Nike swoosh on the toe box, sideways Nike logo on the tongue and a LeBron James x John Elliott logo stamped on the insole.
The LeBron Icon will be releasing in pink, as well as an all-white colorway, on September 14.
