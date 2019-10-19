There's always a risk for actors while they film stunts on set, and according to reports, John Cho is the latest who has fallen victim to obtaining an injury during filming. The Harold & Kumar actor was filming Cowboy Bebop, a live-action series based on a Japanese animation that will be featured on Netflix. Cho and the crew were in New Zealand when he endured what Deadline describes as a "freak accident" during a "well-rehearsed" scene.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The knee-injury was so severe that Cho requires surgery, so production quickly flew him back to Los Angeles to correct the damage. It's also reported that following surgery Cho will have to undergo months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, so Cowboy Bebop's production has been halted for seven to nine months.

Netflix could have opted to recast Cho's part since production is still in the early stages of filming, but Deadline stated the streaming giant wasn't budging; they will wait for Cho to recover. "Our thoughts are with John, and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury,” a Netflix spokesperson reportedly stated.

Cho took to his Instagram to thank his supporters. "'Water can flow or it can crash.' - Bruce Lee. Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!"