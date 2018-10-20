John Cho
- MoviesKal Penn & John Cho Want Fourth "Harold & Kumar" Stoner FilmKal Penn & John Cho became a dynamic duo back in 2004 with their classic "Harold & Kumar" comedy, and it may be time for the fourth installment.By Erika Marie
- Movies"The Grudge" Trailer Reimagines A Classic Horror With A Modern TwistThe trailer for "The Grudge" is out now.By Aron A.
- MoviesJohn Cho Seriously Injured On Set, Delays Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" For Half A YearThe actor will undergo surgery.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Twilight Zone" Gets A New TrailerFans finally get Peele's "Twilight Zone" trailer that they've been waiting for.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Harold & Kumar" Director Danny Leiner Passes Away At 57Leiner will be greatly missed. By Karlton Jahmal