Joey Bada$$ Isn't Playing Around On "The Light Pack" Ft. Pusha T

Folks had quite a bit to say after Joey Bad$$ delivered an enigmatic tweet on Thursday (July 16). When it comes to social media, all anyone needs is just a few words to ignite a firestorm of backlash—and that's exactly what Joey Bada$$ did. "This is mumble rap extermination. This is godly interpolation," he penned in a tweet. He received a few less-than-agreeable responses, but he held his ground. "I said what I said you b*tch ass n*ggaz 😈."

It seems that the brief messages were a build-up to his Friday (July 17) release, a three-pack EP titled The Light Pack. Upon listening to the short record, you'll find that his mumble rap line is featured on "The Light." The Light Pack also boasts one lone feature from Pusha T who shows up on the track "No Explanation." Listen to what this New York emcee has cooked up and let us know about The Light Pack.

Tracklist

1. The Light

2. No Explanation ft. Pusha T

3. Shine