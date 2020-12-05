Joey Bada$$ Hops On Fraser T Smith's "Children Of The Internet"

There's a few albums we've been waiting on this year and the return of Mr. Bodmon himself is high on the list. However, Joey Bada$$ hasn't left fans empty-handed this year. He's slid through with a few notable guest appearances alongside Statik Selektah and Westside Gunn, among others, and now, he jumped on the remix of Future Utopia's "Children Of The Internet." Joey adds a verse off the rip, tearing through the production as he reflects on the future of the youth.

"I am a huge fan of Fraser’s work and always down to collaborate with Dave," Joey said in a statement. "Fraser sent the track and I wrote the verse off the first listen!"

Check out Joey Bada$$ verse on Future Utopia's "Children Of The Internet" remix.

Quotable Lyrics

My lil' cousin come around and barely make a sound

He got his headphones on, his head lookin' down

Disconnected from everything that surrounds him

The Social Dilemma tendency's on the thousand