mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Bada$$ Hops On Fraser T Smith's "Children Of The Internet"

Aron A.
December 05, 2020 16:32
138 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Children Of The Internet (Remix)
Future Utopia Feat. Joey Bada$$ & Dave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Future Utopia enlists Joey Bada$$ for the official remix of "Children Of The Internet."


There's a few albums we've been waiting on this year and the return of Mr. Bodmon himself is high on the list. However, Joey Bada$$ hasn't left fans empty-handed this year. He's slid through with a few notable guest appearances alongside Statik Selektah and Westside Gunn, among others, and now, he jumped on the remix of Future Utopia's "Children Of The Internet." Joey adds a verse off the rip, tearing through the production as he reflects on the future of the youth.

"I am a huge fan of Fraser’s work and always down to collaborate with Dave," Joey said in a statement. "Fraser sent the track and I wrote the verse off the first listen!"

Check out Joey Bada$$ verse on Future Utopia's "Children Of The Internet" remix.

Quotable Lyrics
My lil' cousin come around and barely make a sound
He got his headphones on, his head lookin' down
Disconnected from everything that surrounds him
The Social Dilemma tendency's on the thousand

Future Utopia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  138
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Future Utopia Joey Bada$$ Dave
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joey Bada$$ Hops On Fraser T Smith's "Children Of The Internet"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject