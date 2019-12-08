Joey Bada$$ & Kemba Join XXXTentacion On "Daemons"

XXXTentacion may have passed away, but his vibes live forever. The late rapper's estate dropped off Bad Vibes Forever, which will reportedly be X's final posthumous project. The project seems robust at 25 tracks, but many of these songs are brief. Short and sweet has been a method that has worked for X, and that simplistic approach hits home on "Daemons." The dark track features Joey Bada$$ and Kemba, who both deliver wondrous verses.

X kicks off the track in a hushed tone and raps about the suicide of his uncle that scarred him. X questions God and expresses his turmoil in a voice barely above a whisper. Joey Bada$$ employs the same quiet tone to paint pictures of the pitfalls of ailing mental health. Kemba steals the show though with a truly riveting third verse that will have you putting this record on repeat.

Quotable Lyrics

After mama died, I couldn't go to the bathroom

Without gettin' some second-hand heroin high while pissin'

This is just me paintin' a picture of what I live with

What you know about comin' home to your shit missin'

And findin' out the niggas that helped you look for it had did it?

This is just me paintin' addiction