Things haven't been the same since Spider-Man left the MCU. It's only been a few weeks since Disney and Sony's deal to keep Peter Parker in the MCU evaporated, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe already feels weird without him. Although Spidey was only in phase 3 MCU movies (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home), Tom Holland played the wall-crawler in more movies than any previous actors. Holland was a shining bright spot in the MCU, and Far From Home was the first Spidey film to hit a billion at the worldwide box office. All those dollar signs must have blinded both Disney and Sony, who are equally to blame for the breakup. In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Endgame and Infinity War directors Anthony & Joe Russo gave their opinion on the situation.

"It was so difficult to get him into Civil War," admitted Anthony. "It was an extremely long and hard process. But we were driven to help make it happen. But (Marvel Studios President) Kevin Feige pulled it off, somehow. Disney and all the good people at Sony found a way to make it work and it lasted a few films. We had a wonderful experience with that and I think audiences really appreciated that marriage. But we know how hard that marriage was to make in the first place, so the fact that the marriage fell apart isn’t really that surprising to me and Joe."

"It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process," added Joe. "But, I will say, stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, that I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake."