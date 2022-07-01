Almost every mainstream artist has one song that even their most casual fans know word for word, and for Meek Mill, that song is undoubtedly "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)." The track — which is known for its incredible mid-song transition — served as the introduction to his debut studio album, Dreams and Nightmares, and since its release in 2012, it has become an undeniable rap anthem.

In episode 546 of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe Budden and his co-hosts took a moment to recognize how impactful that song is nearly a decade later.

"Meek, for me, has the best rap song of the last decade," Budden reveals before clarifying that he's talking about "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)." From that point on, Ish and Ice go on to praise Meek's classic album intro and start to argue that it's one of the greatest rap intro of all time, a take that Joe says isn't "blasphemous to say."

"It can be said," the rapper-turned-podcaster admits. "It’s safe to say."

See a clip from their conversation below.

Revisit Meek Mill's epic, beat-switching album intro — which, according to HipHopDX, has been recognized by Philadelphia media outlets as "the greatest Philly sports anthem ever" — below, and let us know in the comments how you feel about the track nearly ten full years later.

Is "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)" the greatest rap intro of all time? And would you go as far as to say it's the best rap song of the 2010s?

