When A$AP Rocky dropped his last album Testing, the public mainly kept their focus on the beef between Drake and Pusha-T, which was ramping up at the time. During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the highly-opinionated host spoke about the Harlem rapper, implying that even if he had dropped the project outside of their beef, it still wouldn't have gotten much attention. He attempted to explain to his co-hosts Rory and Mal.

Budden is not disputing the fact that A$AP Rocky is famous or that he's contributed wildly to hip-hop culture. However, he believes that it's not inherently disrespectful to suggest that the man isn't a "music star" because, in recent years, he hasn't exactly been focusing on music. "He's not a star in music. He's a star in this culture, a bright one, a big one," said Budden. Before that statement, he offered a lengthy clarification.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"His album could have been Thriller," said Joe. "The reason we were not talking about it is not Drake and Pusha and that's it, that's my only point. Y'all haven't talked about A$AP Rocky music in eons. There's a large community of people that have not said a fucking peep about A$AP Rocky's music since probably 'Fuckin' Problems.' A n***a is blatantly focusing on things other than music."

Later on, Budden implies that he doesn't even believe Flacko could sell out Madison Square Garden, which is in his hometown, for a solo show. Do you agree with Budden's harsh statement or is it out of line? Listen to the heated discussion at the 55-minute mark.