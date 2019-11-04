Love & Hip-Hop season 10 is on its way along with some familiar faces. According to Page Six, Joe Budden and Jim Jones have recently re-joined the cast for the show's 10th season. Needless to say, expect things to get a bit messy in the world of VH1 reality shows. Jim Jones will be returning to the show alongside Chrissy Lampkin who will be making her first appearance since the show's first season. Two of Joe Budden's exes, Cyn Santana and Tahiry Jose, have also joined the cast.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana share a child together but they, unfortunately, split up earlier this year. However, many have speculated that their break-up was part of the plot for the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop. Following their split, Joe gave a shout out to Mona Scott and dubbed her a genius. Although he made no mention of why she was a genius or even spoke about Cyn Santana, it was enough for people to speculate that the whole thing could've been staged for the show.

Despite the rumors, things between Cyn and Joe have gotten real between the two. At one point, fans were under the impression that Cyn wasn't allowing Joe Budden to see their kid which she later denied. However, she did reveal the weight that was lifted off of her shoulder after their split.