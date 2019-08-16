Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are long over and as per a recent tweet from Joe, it seems as though there are some issues behind the scenes since he alluded that he hasn't been able to see his son in some time. "I miss my son so much…. gotta go thru it tho… again," he tweeted. While there was no context added to the statement, Cyn has now come through to clarify to all those users who took aim at her after Joe's tweet.

After one user responded to Joe with, "Dam I really thought @Cyn_Santanawas a different type of baby mama but I guess not. Outta line," the Love & Hip Hop star had some words of her own.

"Y'all think I give a damn about what complete strangers with ZERO information have to say about me as it pertains to my son?" she tweeted. "Y'all don't know a SINGLE thing about anything. I've kept it like that on purpose sis. Y'all stay blessed and protected tho."

Cyn and Joe's son was born in December of 2017 and the couple reportedly broke up in May of this year.