Somebody better give Joe Biden a history lesson because he just made another wildly incorrect statement, claiming that Donald Trump is the country's first-ever racist President.

In his latest move, the likely Democratic nominee took aim at the man who he will be running against, claiming that Trump is the first racist person to have been elected President of the United States. While he's right in some aspects -- Trump is definitely pretty racist -- he's incredibly wrong in others. A quick run-through of previous Presidents will show you that the majority have been racist.

He made the comments during a virtual town hall today, referring to Trump's tendency to call COVID-19 the "Wuhan virus" or the "Chinese Virus."

"What President Trump has done in his spreading of racism, the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from — is absolutely sickening," said Biden. "No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed, they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."

He continued, explaining his anger over the situation.

"I’m sorry to get so worked up about it. It makes me so angry when I find that people, based on the color of their skin or their national origin, are somehow viewed in a different way," said Biden. "Look what [Trump's] doing now. He's blaming everything on China. He's blaming everything on the Chinese."



As expected, people are calling out Biden for the ignorant statement, reminding him that twelve Presidents owned slaves in the past, making them pretty damn racist.

