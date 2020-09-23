A political statement was made on Tuesday (September 22) after Cindy McCain declared that in the upcoming U.S. election, she would be crossing party lines. In American politics, a line is often drawn in the sand between Democrats and Republicans, and while studies show that most citizens are centrists, that line is rarely crossed. Senator John McCain spent his life as a Republican who voted primarily along with his party, however, two years after his death, his widow Cindy McCain has given her lengthy statement about why she will back Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November's election.



"My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "Joe and I don't always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight."

The relationship between Trump and the McCains has been fraught with controversy. During the 2016 campaign trail, Trump infamously said of John McCain, "He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured... He lost and let us down. I’ve never liked him as much after that. I don’t like losers.” Biden welcomed Cindy McCain's endorsement. President Trump has yet to comment.