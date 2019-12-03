Jim Jones released El Capo earlier this year. Although he hasn't necessarily been on the road consistently, it appears that he's been doing a few shows across America right before the Christmas holidays come. The rapper was scheduled to perform in Harrisburg, PA over the Thanksgiving weekend but it was abruptly canceled after shots were fired inside of the venue.

Bridge's Social Club was set to host Jim Jones to perform at their venue. With the rapper set to touch the stage at 10 p.m., the venue was abruptly shut down after a shooting occurred at 8 p.m.. One woman was shot but faced non-life threatening wounds. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Aside from that, it appears that the police haven't gotten any leads on a suspect, Penn Live reports.

"All the information that we are releasing at this time will be posted on a CrimeWatch blotter. That won’t be completed until I have access to the appropriate reports,” Harrisburg police rep said.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. Police said this is the second time in a matter of three months that shots have been fired inside Bridge's Social Club when an act from out of town visited the city. The last time was in early October when Ari Fletcher, G Herbo's ex and son's mother, appeared at the club.

Bridge's Social Club owner had no comment on the incident.