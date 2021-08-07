Tekashi 6ix9ine has, unfortunately, been back in the fold, thanks to his three-hour-long conversation with Akademiks and Wack 100. He and Wack hashed out their differences (kinda) as they discussed everything from 6ix9ine's decision to testify, his dealings with the gang life, Sara Molina, and his issues with practically every other rapper in the industry. In fact, 6ix9ine used the opportunity to try and finalize a boxing match against Durk who doesn't seem entirely interested in the idea.



The conversation continued on Clubhouse days later when Wack 100 confronted 21 Savage for calling the conversation "lame" while 6ix9ine hyped up the West Coast exec. However, the conversation somehow led to 6ix9ine's issues with Jim Jones. " "Jim Jones wasn't taking care of them n***as, I took care of them n***as," 6ix9ine yelled. "On top of that, Jim Jones was caught on wiretap on my case telling the big homie Mel Matrix to go and get rid of my security. How you do it, how you shoot at 'em, they don't got no license to carry weapons... How is that n*gga free right now?" Of course, 6ix9ine previously testified that Jim Jones is a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during his trial.

It seems that the recent claims made by the Brooklyn rapper finally got under the Dipset rapper's skin. Jones has been relatively mum on the topic of Tekashi since the trial but apparently, the Clubhouse comments is what got him to open up. A conversation with Mel Matrix, who's locked up as part of the Nine Trey takedown, and Jones surfaced online today where both parties denounced Wack 100 and 6ix9ine.

"Everybody knows he's a bitch," Matrix is allegedly heard saying on the call. "Fuck Wack 100, you know what I'm saying? Fuck him and anybody that's working with him, you heard me?... That n***a a hoe. Him and the n***a he talkin' to."

Matrix then goes on to discuss how he remained solid throughout his stint and is looking forward to returning home. Check out the conversation below.