Jim Jones & Fat Joe Pay Their Respects To The Streets Of "NYC"

The visual for Jim Jones and Fat Joe's "NYC" is an homage to their hometown of New York City. The rappers are known to rep their turfs to the fullest and have never minced words when speaking about the highs and lows of the neighborhoods that helped shaped them. On the track, which comes from Jones's recent project El Capo, the pair share their memories of growing up in the Big Apple.

The music video is dedicated to highlighting bits and pieces that help make New York City both great and controversial. The Bronx and Harlem natives move from the highrises to the city streets as references of the New York City Knicks, 9/11, Lenox Ave/Malcolm X Boulevard, Big Pun, the Dyckman courts, LL Cool J, Madison Square Garden, theUP NYC sneaker shop, the Central Park Five, and much more are either heard on the track or flashed on the screen. Check out the ode to "NYC" and let us know what you think.