Jim Jones Drops His The Heatmakerz-Produced Album "El Capo"

Straight out the gate, El Capo is fire. Produced entirely by The Heatmakerz, Jones brings the New York streets to wax as he spins stories of what life has been like for him on his home turf of Harlem. The 16-track record has little to no fillers as each track bears lyrical weight for the Dipset legend. The Heatmakerz beats woven with Jones's delivery pairs well, creating an album that has lived up to its hype.

Featured on the track are a list of heavyweights and a few longtime collaborators or Jones. They include Fabolous, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Dave East, Cam'ron, Maino, Fat Joe, Curren$y, Trav, Conway, Fred the Godson, Marc Scibilia, Ball Greezy, Benny the Butcher, and more. This isn't a record for those who aren't ready to keep up with streetwise lyricism. As tough as Jones's persona is, the rapper's vulnerability if prevalent, especially on tracks like "State of the Union" featuring Rick Ross and Marc Scibilia, along with "Good Die Young" featuring Marc Scibilia. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Cristal Occasions

2. Love of the Hustle ft. Trav

3. Make No Issues of It

4. NYC ft. Fat Joe

5. Good Die Young ft. Marc Scibilia

6. State of the Union ft. Rick Ross & Marc Scibilia

7. Pity in the Summer ft. Cam’ron, Rain, Fred the Godson & Marc Scibilia

8. My Era ft. Maino & Drama

9. Nothing Lasts ft. Fabolous & Marc Scibilia

10. Cocaine Dreamin ft. Ball Greezy & Dave East

11. Mama I Made It ft. Cam’ron

12. To Whom it May Concern ft. Cam’ron, Guordan Banks, Benny the Butcher & Conway the Machine

13. Sports Cars ft. Curren$y

14. Song Boxing

15. Bread Right ft. Trav

16. Don’t Know What They Took Him For ft. Jadakiss & Philthy Rich