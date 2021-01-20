J.I.D was easily one of the standout performers on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, but it's admittedly been a quiet front for the acclaimed lyricist. True, it hasn't been entirely silent, as he's kept the ball rolling with a few features, a duet with Conway The Machine called "Ballads," and a standout freestyle cut or two. In reality, however, the fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what he's got up his sleeve on the album front, as it's been a minute since J.I.D has provided a thorough update.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

And while not entirely thorough, the Atlanta rapper did come through to deliver an update on what's to come. Taking to Twitter, J.I.D wrote "The Forever Story," a clear signal that his saga is set to continue sooner rather than later. Whether or not this particular project will feature any of his previously confirmed work with No I.D remains to be seen, but we have all the faith that the Dreamville lyricist will continue to innovate and establish himself as one of the best lyricists spitting today.

So what do we actually know about J.I.D's upcoming music? For one, he and Benny The Butcher have discussed linking up, though it's uncertain as to whether or not that collaboration actually manifested. He's also got another cut with Denzel Curry in the stash, which may or may not find a home on The Forever Story -- otherwise, look for it on Denzel's own new project Melt My Eyez, See Your Future. Keep an eye out for more news on the new J.I.D album whenever he decides to share it -- will you be tuning in?