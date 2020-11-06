J.I.D & Conway Are Equally Matched On "Ballads"

It's a match that fans have been anticipating for a minute, and now, J.I.D. and Conway The Machine have officially connected for the smooth new "Ballads." Billed as "chapter one," thus signaling the imminent release of a novel to come, J.I.D officially dropped the Christo and Big Jerm produced single at the top of the hour. Boasting a soulful and easygoing instrumental, the Dreamville rapper adapts effectively to the vocal loop with a reflective dose of clever lyricism. "I honed in my skills, sharp swords swing alone for the moment," he raps. " Atonement in my tone, ownership is the only shit I've been voyaging."

Conway The Machine, who has been enjoying one of the year's most triumphant campaigns thus far, finds himself well-matched alongside the Atlanta rapper. "Stashboxes for the straps in the Navigator, Don C alligator, a lot of rappers they just imaginative exaggerators," he spits, in his opening bars. Floating over the stripped-down beat, Conway's intensity can be felt within each punchline, though he never has to raise his voice to make a point. As the first collaboration between Dreamville and Griselda, "Ballads" feels like a breath of fresh air, a victory lap for two of the game's most accomplished rappers out now.

Hopefully this marks the beginning of a proper album rollout from J.I.D, who has been steadily building up momentum with a few key freestyles. Do you think "Ballads" sets a promising tone for his next body of work?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I honed in my skills, sharp swords swing alone for the moment

Atonement in my tone, ownership is the only shit I've been voyaging

Voices in my head and then I go record it

I been ordered by the lord, kill the beat, beat the dead horse

Ill swordsman, sportsmanship? That's horseshit