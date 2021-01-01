The Griselda movement, as led by Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, have become one of the most well-connected teams in modern-day hip-hop. Boasting affiliations with rap OGs like Nas, Method Man, and Raekwon, not to mention ties to Eminem's Shady Records and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, it's no wonder so many have come to view Griselda as one of the game's most influential crews.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

And while they may have engaged in a bit of a competitive rivalry with TDE, Griselda and Dreamville's alliance has always been solid. For one, Westside Gunn and Benny were actually invited to the exclusive Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 studio session in Atlanta, though their contributions (if they actually recorded any) were ultimately not included on the album's final tracklist. Later on, Conway The Machine and J.I.D. went on to record their first collaboration "Ballads," a lyrical drop that found both rappers trading bars as equals. Now, it would appear that J.I.D is looking to connect with Benny The Butcher, as evidenced by a recent Instagram exchange.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While admittedly brief, J.I.D invited Benny to "send it," prompting The Butcher to respond with a hype-inducing "let's go." Though brief, it wouldn't be surprising to see this one actually manifest, especially with 2021 poised to bring out new albums from both rappers. On that note, the idea of hearing J.I.D. and Benny going bar-for-bar is a prospect that should excite fans of lyricism in general -- a fanbase that had ample reason to celebrate after 2020's musical output.

Check out J.I.D. and Benny's exchange below, and sound off if you'd welcome a collaboration from the Dreamville and Griselda lyricists.