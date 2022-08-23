The anticipation is high for J.I.D's upcoming album, The Forever Story. It's been roughly four years since DiCaprio 2 dropped but the influx of music he's released over the years has held fans down until his next album arrives. Yesterday, the rapper unveiled the tracklist for the project with only the list of producers, which includes Kaytranada, BadBadNotGood, Monte Booker, Hollywood Cole, DJ Khalil, and many more.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A few hours later, J.I.D. blessed fans with the project's full tracklist including the features attached to The Forever Story. Lil Wayne, Yasiiin Bey, Ari Lennox, Kenny Mason, EarthGang, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Ravyn Lenae, and more will appear on the project.

"The official features on The Forever Story, wana say thank you to everyone who helped put these words and sounds together, this meant the world to me because none of this way east and your gave your all to my vision also @jamesblake @justineskye @fousheelive @sangjeany @lil_badu_2_u @herotheband @avatarbenji @iamasiahn @taneruno @earthtoyuli @mereba @johnnyvenus @wowgr8deluxe @groovesince1989 @alwaysvonda thank u Guys so much, it’s up 8/26. Hope I ain’t forget no one," he captioned the post.

The Forever Story drops this Friday, Aug. 26th. Check the full tracklist out below.

1. Galaxy

2. Raydar

3. Dance Now ft. Kenny Mason

4. Crack Sandwich

5. Can’t Punk Me ft. EarthGang

6. Surround Sound ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

7. Kody Blu 31

8. Bruddanem ft. Lil Durk & Mustafa The Poet

9. Sistanem

10. Can’t Make You Change ft. Ari Lennox

11. Stars ft. Yasiin Bey

12. Just in time ft. Lil Wayne & Kenny Mason

13. Money

14. Better days ft. Johnta Austin

15. Lauder Too ft. Ravyn Lenae & Eryn Allen Kane



