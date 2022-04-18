J.I.D teased his upcoming album, The Forever Story, during his set at Coachella on Saturday. After performing a series of his biggest tracks, the Dreamville rapper told fans to be on the lookout during his next performance at the festival, next weekend.

"This is my first Coachella, Coachella, and I'm glad to be here at Coachella," he told the crowd. "Are you glad to be here at Coachella, Coachella?"

While J.I.D didn't specify exactly when the new project will be released, he did confirm that he will provide a date during next weekend's performance.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The latest update comes after J.I.D had told Billboard that The Forever Story is the "best shit" he's ever made.

“I have patience with this road I’m on, and I’m just building on what I did,” J.I.D told the outlet after his performance at the 2022 Dreamville Festival. “We’re at a boiling point where everything will spill over.”

He continued: “This next album [The Forever Story] is the best shit I’ve ever done in my life. Every step I’ve taken was worth it, and our blocks are building.”

J.I.D's last record, DiCaprio 2, was released back in 2018 and featured two of his biggest singles, "151 Rum" and "Off Deez." In the time since, he's collaborated with Spillage Village and EarthGang for the album Spilligion.

