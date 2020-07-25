Jamal Adams has been very vocal when it comes to his distaste for the New York Jets. Over the last few months, he has been in a contract dispute with the team and has asked for a trade on numerous occasions. At first, the team made it clear that they wouldn't make a deal for Adams, although the star safety remained adamant that he wanted to leave. In fact, this past week, Adams went on a rant against Jets head coach Adam Gase, noting that he wasn't a good enough leader for the Jets.

Well, it seems like these comments have sparked the team to retaliate as according to Adam Schefter, Adams has been officially traded to the Seattle Seahawks. The deal is as follows: the Jets are dealing Adams and a 2022 4th-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Bradley McDougald and a plethora of draft picks in 2021 and 2022. You can check out the full details, below.

This is a massive deal that will surely shake up the league. Of course, Adams is one of the best safeties in the NFL and numerous teams have been inquiring about him. Now that he is on the Seahawks, it's clear that the NFC West is one of the strongest divisions in all of football.

