Throughout his time as a head coach in the NFL, Adam Gase has received quite a bit of criticism. Of course, Gase was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins and didn't really accomplish much with them. After being let go from the team, he joined the New York Jets in what turned out to be an immediate disaster. The squad was pretty bad this past season and Gase didn't do much to help his standing as a head coach.

Now, his star safety Jamal Adams is feeling betrayed by the team, and as you can imagine, he's not a big fan of the coach either. While speaking to the New York Daily News, Adams went off on Gase, noting that the head coach isn't a good leader and that someone else should be in charge.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for VaynerSports

"I don't feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. [...] If we’re playing sh*tty and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

Adams comments come in the midst of a contract dispute in which he asked to be traded by the team. For now, Adams will remain on the team although his Gase remarks could certainly create quite the chasm within the franchise.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]