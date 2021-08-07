It has been a rough day for Jessie J after the Barbz went on the attack. The British singer sat down for an interview where she spoke about collaborating with Nicki on "Bang Bang," mentioning that the rapper heard the Ariana Grande-assisted track and asked to be on it. However, Minaj was made aware of the story and took to Twitter to say that she never asked to be included, but she was played the song and paid for her addition.

The Barbz immediately went to bashing Jessie J and the singer awoke to thousands of mentions, many of which were harsh. Jessie responded on her Instagram with several memes and gifs, along with a lengthy explanation about the misunderstanding.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj," wrote the singer. "So here I am being myself... It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began? Or maybe it was when you used me as a stair rail at the AMAs. That was also funny af [crying laughing emoji]. If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep."

She added that she's only ever shown Nicki "nothing but love and gratitude" and was "blessed" to have Ariana and the rapper on the record. "I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys," Jessie J continued. "I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong."

"Always love and light from me babes." Check out the extended version of Jessie J's response below.