She has often ignored mentions of her name in interviews, but Nicki Minaj surfaced on Thursday (August 5) evening to set a few things straight. Back in 2014, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki took over the airwaves with their megahit single "Bang Bang," and in a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Jessie spoke on how the collaboration came to be.

According to the singer, she and Ariana were first played the Max Martin-penned track before Nicki was able to hear and said that she had to get on the record as well. However, Nicki was made aware of the mention and took to Twitter to say that someone was reimagining history.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me," the rapper wrote. "How would I have heard the song? [weary face emoji] chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [crying laughing emoji] This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop [red balloon emoji] LoveUFace [kissy face with heart emoji]."

During the back and forth with fans, a Twitter user wanted to know what Nicki was working on. The rapper mentioned that it was something that included "1 icon & 1 trendsetter." We'll have to wait for that revelation, but in the meantime, you can read through a few of Nicki Minaj's tweets below.