Jesse Williams and his new girlfriend, Taylour Paige were recently spotted on a vacation in Colombia. The couple has been dating for some now and hence have taken their relationship to the next level with this timely trip. Although they weren't exclusively alone, which would have made for a truly intimate baecation, the couple enjoyed their time with model friends. The last we reported on these two involved their official debut as a couple on the red carpet which served to confirm what was true of previous gossip. A bunch of photos of the couple surfaced on the internet.

The couple being spotted on a vacation together and still going strong only reveals how much Jesse Williams has moved on from his ex-wife and their messy divorce. Williams ended things with his ex-wife, real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee and shortly afterward, she requested a 200K paycheque to handle legal bills tied to their tumultuous divorce. The former couple was together for 5 years prior to tying the knot in 2012. They share two children, Maceo and Sadie. Upon hearing his ex-wife's request, the Grey's Anatomy swiftly replied to his ex in the most savage way possible by letting her know "this is not a free ride."

[Via]