Brian Flores is currently in the midst of suing three NFL teams, including the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and even the Denver Broncos. Flores claims that the Giants interviewed him despite already making up their mind about which head coach they would ultimately be choosing. This was something that was confirmed by text messages with Bill Belichick, which makes the entire story that much more bizarre.

Flores believes it is about time the league really examines itself when it comes to hiring black coaches, especially given the failures of the Rooney Rule. Flores is risking his entire career for this, and it is quite clear that many teams will have to be taking a hard look at themselves.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One such team could be the Dallas Cowboys, who are led by Jerry Jones. Jones was recently asked about the Flores lawsuit, and according to USA Today, Jones acknowledges that this is an area that the NFL should be doing a lot better with right now.

“I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better…The area has some good attention," Jones said. "This is obvious if you look through that that the league and coaches are trying to improve there.”

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will play out, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the football world.

