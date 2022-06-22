Jennifer Lopez's kids may only be 14 years old, but they're already doing incredible things, like dueting with their superstar mom onstage in Los Angeles.

As Page Six reports, the Hustlers actress tapped one of her twins, Emme, to sing alongside her at the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, and patrons couldn't help but notice how deliberate Lopez was in using they/them pronouns while introducing her child.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey," the Grammy Award-winner teased ahead of her rendition of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" with the talented teenager.

"They cost me when they come out," she kept joking, "They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me."

While most of the attention was focused on their singing, the duo also wowed with their outfit selections for the evening. While Emme paired an oversized hot pink shirt and shorts with a black hat and boots of the same colour, their mom rocked a feather-trim-covered turquoise ensemble.

In other news, over the weekend, Lopez made sure to give a Father's Day shoutout to her fiancé, Ben Affleck (who she doesn't actually share any children with) as well as her own father, although many noticed that she failed to celebrate her actual baby daddy, Marc Anthony on the special occasion – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

