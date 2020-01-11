A beloved pop culture fact of the 21st century is that Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammy Awards dress sparked the creation of Google Images. This is a fact that will be written down in history books, as I'm sure it already has been. Her dress was designed by Versace and J-Lo has maintained a relationship with the fashion house since that iconic moment.

Given the re-emergence of that dress last year, it shouldn't be too surprising that Lopez just revealed that she is the face of Versace's SS20 campaign. "Thank you to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for your vision and collaboration," she captioned an Instagram slideshow of shots from the campaign. The first of the four photos she shared shows her dressed in a suit made out of the same pattern of her groundbreaking gown. The keyboard graphics superimposed on the photos likely alludes to all the people who desperately searched Google to see J-Lo's dress in 2000.

In September, Lopez closed Versace's Milan Fashion Week show by strutting down the runway in that dress. In December, she brought it back again during her opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live. She recently discussed the legacy of the dress while on The Tonight Show. “It really was a moment,” she told Fallon. “I didn’t think again, just like the first time, that it would be a thing again.”