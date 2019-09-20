Attendees of Milan Fashion Week didn't know what they signed up for when they attended Versace's Spring 2020 show. After all the gorgeous looks hit the runway, Donatella Versace joined none other than Jennifer Lopez when the singer closed the show in her most iconic look - the green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Before Jennifer hit the catwalk, a voice went on a speaker asking Google to showcase images of JLo's 2000's outfit. After images were showcased on the screens, Jennifer walked out for the real-life version of the hot green number.

As we've previously posted, Jennifer's Grammy look is what launched Google Images. "At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress," Google's CEO, Eric Schmidt said in a 2015 essay. "If you looked at the search results for the query on that day, you could see that we weren’t delivering what people were asking for."

"We realized that we needed to do better. So the day after the Grammy’s, we started work on a new type of visual search engine that put images front and center; Google Images," the company stated. "In that way, Jennifer Lopez played an important role in the launch of one of our most popular products."



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images