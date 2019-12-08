Jennifer Lopez's 2000s Versace Grammy dress not only stole the show at the award ceremony but also at this year's Versace fashion show where the 50-year-old closed the event with a modernized recreation of the beloved look. During Jennifer's recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she discussed the iconic dress and how she could have never guessed that it would come back to life.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

“It really was a moment,” she told Jimmy, reflecting on the 20 years it's been since she first wore the dress. “I didn’t think again, just like the first time, that it would be a thing again.” As we previously posted, Jennifer's first strut in the dress is what sparked the launch of Google Images since Google had an overwhelming amount of searches of users looking for a picture of the get-up.

"We realized that we needed to do better. So the day after the Grammy’s, we started work on a new type of visual search engine that put images front and center; Google Images," Google's CEO, Eric Schmidt said in a 2015 essay.. "In that way, Jennifer Lopez played an important role in the launch of one of our most popular products."

Watch her full visit below.