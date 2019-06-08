After a week of celebrating her kid's graduation with fiancé A-Rod, and suffering a wardrobe malfunction during the grad attendance, J. Lo takes to the stage for her new tour. The singer and actress is making sure fans are getting their money's worth ... or at least one fan per night definitely will .. based on this steamy lap dancing video obtained from TMZ.

J Lo's tour kicked off Friday night at The Forum in Inglewood, and while the title is "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" it's looking like the guy in the video feels like it's his own blowout bash with the special treatment he got from Lopez. Pulling a fan onstage, tying him to a chair, and proceeding to give him a lap dance is an age old trick, done by everyone from Britney to Cher, to Janet, to Mariah (need I go on?) But, Jenny from the block's moves came with a little extra something, and we're not just referring to her world-famous badunkadunk.

J. Lo showed off the extensive pole and lap dancing training she's been doing in recent months in anticipation for her upcoming stripper movie, "Hustlers," which will star her alongside fellow latina, Cardi B.

Jen's loving fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and their daughters were in the audience, and also greeted her backstage afterward. It's hard to picture A-Rod getting riled up by the performance though, as he's probably used to his "dream date" star of a wife getting attention like that.