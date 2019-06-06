At 49-years-old, Jennifer Lopez has kept herself in insane shape, clearly working hard in the gym on a regular basis. Most recently, she made headlines for flashing her insane 6-pack at the CFDA Fashion Awards. This is not uncommon for the singer and actress, who makes headlines at pretty much every other event she goes to for that bawdyyy, but also for the alluring outfits which complement it. This time, however, the "Let's Get Loud" artist's outfit is making headlines for a completely different reason..

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, spent much of last week celebrating their four children's school graduations. The celebrations continued on Wednesday, with Jennifer seen arriving in a gorgeous salmon colored Gucci number, for yet another ceremony in Miami. The 49-year-old's fit seemed to turn on her though, with the slit in the flaring open as she entered the hall, flashing her flesh-colored Spanx (the pictures can be seen here).

As well as hubby A-Rod, Lopez's ex-husband and baby daddy, Marc Anthony, was also in attendance to support the kids. It's unlikely that Rodriguez would've seen the wardrobe blunder since he would've informed J. Lo for sure. A recently resurfaced video - shared by Rodriguez - shows that the adorable couple's relationship was destined to happen, from all the way back in 1998.